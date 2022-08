Golden-Brown Walking Down Afternoon-Sunlight Street

Yes, I am having a hard time patching up my record on 365 - so I've decided to, first of all, keep up to date and then fill in gaps in the past :) Here is downtown 'Monteverde' - I do like capturing people in the street, showing their natural expressions, feelings - and, whatever they are, their underlying beauty. Sounds lofty, I know. but it's true.