The Loneliness and Melancholy of the Roof on a Sunny Summer Afternoon by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 440

The Loneliness and Melancholy of the Roof on a Sunny Summer Afternoon

Hard to describe. I liked the play of light and shade on those geometric shapes,
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
