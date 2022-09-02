Previous
Oxbow Lake by aleksanderrzyman
Oxbow Lake

One of many along the Odra river. Covered in floating fern. The lack of pale-grey sky reflection in the foreground water - courtesy of my PL filter.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
