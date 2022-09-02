Sign up
Photo 450
Oxbow Lake
One of many along the Odra river. Covered in floating fern. The lack of pale-grey sky reflection in the foreground water - courtesy of my PL filter.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
3rd September 2022 5:00pm
Tags
lake
salvinia
