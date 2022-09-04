Previous
Next
In a Crowd by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 450

In a Crowd

A Coprinellus species, on a rotten stump.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
This looks like a crowded beach with all the beach umbrellas half-closed. I like how you have filled the frame with these! Fav
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise