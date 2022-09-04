Sign up
Photo 450
In a Crowd
A Coprinellus species, on a rotten stump.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
485
photos
30
followers
22
following
123% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
4th September 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
fungi
Heather
ace
This looks like a crowded beach with all the beach umbrellas half-closed. I like how you have filled the frame with these! Fav
September 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
