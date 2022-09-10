Previous
Next
Waxcaps by aleksanderrzyman
Photo 455

Waxcaps

'Orchids' among fungi, here: Hygrocybe intermedia. Beautifully contrasting with the surrounding vegetation.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise