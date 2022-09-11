Previous
An Old Church by aleksanderrzyman
An Old Church

'The Holy Cross Church' in Jelenia Góra, my hometown. Renowned for organ concerts. Here, the clouds obscure the Karkonosze Mts. - usually visible as a magnificent background for the town and its surroundings.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
