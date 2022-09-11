Sign up
Photo 456
An Old Church
'The Holy Cross Church' in Jelenia Góra, my hometown. Renowned for organ concerts. Here, the clouds obscure the Karkonosze Mts. - usually visible as a magnificent background for the town and its surroundings.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Views
8
365
Canon EOS 2000D
11th September 2022 12:46pm
Tags
church spire
