Optical Illusion by aleksanderrzyman
Sometimes the warm colours of late summer vegetation - ochres, siennas, and umbers misguide your eyesight so as to see strange creatures among tall grasses. I think Rousseau would have agreed..
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
