Photo 459
Optical Illusion
Sometimes the warm colours of late summer vegetation - ochres, siennas, and umbers misguide your eyesight so as to see strange creatures among tall grasses. I think Rousseau would have agreed..
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
roe deer
