The Girl With A Cigarette by aleksanderrzyman
The Girl With A Cigarette

The smoke doesn't get into her eyes. It likely does into the neighbouring windows, though.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
