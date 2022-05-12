Sign up
7 / 365
Stripes R Us!
Unfortunately, it wasn't very bright outside, so it was hard to make it more contrasty.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
B &amp; W
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
12th May 2022 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balcony
,
stripes
,
person picture
