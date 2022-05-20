Sign up
9 / 365
The Lady With A Cigarette
What would Vermeer paint these days? We'll never know.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
416
photos
30
followers
19
following
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
B &amp; W
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
20th May 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Very nice black and white.
June 25th, 2022
