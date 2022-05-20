Previous
The Lady With A Cigarette by aleksanderrzyman
The Lady With A Cigarette

What would Vermeer paint these days? We'll never know.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Bill ace
Very nice black and white.
June 25th, 2022  
