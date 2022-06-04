Previous
Next
A Fly by aleksanderrzyman
11 / 365

A Fly

The same (see 'Miscellany') fly from the other side. I don't find flies especially photogenic - I believe a certain degree of sharpness and related detail saved this photo.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise