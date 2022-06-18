Previous
Asparagus Beetle by aleksanderrzyman
13 / 365

Asparagus Beetle

The photo, a bit diiferent take from the colour one, seemed suitable for BW rendition.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

Heather ace
I like both versions. This one features the contrast of dark and light. And that white thread really sparkles!
August 24th, 2022  
