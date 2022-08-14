Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
17 / 365
In the Shade
In the old market square, next to the town hall - typically with city pigeons around.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
466
photos
32
followers
21
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
430
17
431
18
432
19
14
433
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
B &amp; W
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
15th August 2022 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeons
,
lady on a bench
,
downtown street dcene
Jane Pittenger
ace
Hopefully she isn’t feeding them ash or soda
August 20th, 2022
Heather
ace
A great candid capture, and bonus with the bird in flight coming towards her!
August 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close