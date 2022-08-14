Previous
In the Shade by aleksanderrzyman
17 / 365

In the Shade

In the old market square, next to the town hall - typically with city pigeons around.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Hopefully she isn’t feeding them ash or soda
August 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
A great candid capture, and bonus with the bird in flight coming towards her!
August 20th, 2022  
