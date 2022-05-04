Previous
The Lady Has a Smoke by aleksanderrzyman
The Lady Has a Smoke

I liked the colour homogeneity of this scene.
Aleksander Rzyman

I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
Photo Details

