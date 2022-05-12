Sign up
3 / 365
The Bird Has Flown
Bright white clouds can occasionally add to the image. Naturally, I was trying to catch the bird - just to identify the species.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
1
2
3
Views
0
Album
Miscellany
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
12th May 2022 1:24pm
Tags
bird
,
black locust
