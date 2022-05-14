Previous
With Her Head In The Clouds by aleksanderrzyman
4 / 365

With Her Head In The Clouds

I noticed that the sky reflected in the car's bonnet and windscreen offered a background worth exploring. Fortuitously, Agata looked in my direction, unaware that I was taking a picture of her.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
