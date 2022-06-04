Previous
Next
Grasses In Bloom by aleksanderrzyman
5 / 365

Grasses In Bloom

Taking close-ups of butterflies and beetles has made me realise the beauty of grasses' reproductive organs - should they be called flowers, I wonder?
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good dof! BTW, as I understand it, a grass flower is called a spikelet and has husks instead of petals
June 24th, 2022  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
@ankers70 This is informative, Suzanne! Thank you!
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise