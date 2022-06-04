Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
Grasses In Bloom
Taking close-ups of butterflies and beetles has made me realise the beauty of grasses' reproductive organs - should they be called flowers, I wonder?
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
413
photos
30
followers
19
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
394
9
395
5
10
396
11
397
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Miscellany
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
4th June 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
Suzanne
ace
Good dof! BTW, as I understand it, a grass flower is called a spikelet and has husks instead of petals
June 24th, 2022
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@ankers70
This is informative, Suzanne! Thank you!
June 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close