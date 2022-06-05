Previous
Next
Something On a Spikelet Is Drooling.. by aleksanderrzyman
8 / 365

Something On a Spikelet Is Drooling..

- to paraphrase the title of one of 'Calvin & Hobbes' stories. And I love using the word 'spikelet' (kudos to Suzanne who taught me it!).
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise