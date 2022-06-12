Sign up
9 / 365
Chrysocephalus Sericeus
A common beetle, on a pincushon flower.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
View this month
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Miscellany
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
12th June 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beetle
