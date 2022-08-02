Sign up
13 / 365
Yin-Young II
Incredibly, I get to capture the same scene again - same location with different dramatis personae
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Album
Miscellany
Taken
2nd August 2022 3:58pm
Tags
young ladies
,
elderly lady
