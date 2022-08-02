Previous
Yin-Young II by aleksanderrzyman
Yin-Young II

Incredibly, I get to capture the same scene again - same location with different dramatis personae
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
