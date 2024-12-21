Previous
The Apple by aleksandra_julia
10 / 365

The Apple

A tiny human being had a brief encounter with the depicted object two days ago. Although the said little creature has since refused further interaction with the object, no one else can use it either (!) The object is therefore slowly decaying.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Aleksandra

@aleksandra_julia
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact