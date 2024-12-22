Sign up
11 / 365
lamp
my irrational love of lamps hanging from the ceiling :)
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Aleksandra
@aleksandra_julia
lamp
Wendy
ace
True love is never irrational. Maybe you have an ancestor that made them. ❤️
December 22nd, 2024
