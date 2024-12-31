Previous
on the fly by aleksandra_julia
on the fly

Last days I had zero time for anything else than preparing for and accommodating in our one month long vacation. We crazily decided to fly on the 31st Dec (!) with two toddlers :) I wish you all amazing new year!
Aleksandra

@aleksandra_julia
Dave ace
Nice shot. Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025  
