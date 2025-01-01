Previous
street surveillance (#Portugal 1) by aleksandra_julia
21 / 365

street surveillance (#Portugal 1)

I am opening the portuguese series since I will be spending one month in this country. I am curious what it will bring me :)
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Aleksandra

@aleksandra_julia
