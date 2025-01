Saint Clara of Selfie

#Portugal 8

Eventually I was able to detach myself from the herd and go for a solo run around the sights. Few outside of my originally learned field - art history - are able to make it out alive :)

A mandatory stage of the art-historical marathon is so-called "churching" (which is performed regardless of religious views, beloved by many staunch atheists for example). And here she met me: Saint Clara of Selfie, patiently leading her followers to the coveted instagramable photo :)