Antigone by aleksandra_julia
Antigone

#Portugal 12
Photo documents a section of a video installation made by Grada Kilomba, currently on exhibit at CAM Gulbenkian in Lisbon: Illusions Vol. III, Antigone (2019).
Aesthetically beautiful work, raising important ideological issues (a form of post-colonial manifesto). I fell in love with it. Here more about: https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/kilomba-illusions-vol-iii-antigone-t15778
Fun fact: the background on the original video is WHITE. First two shots turned out to be white indeed but then my camera got crazy and surprised me with this festival of rainbow colours, which actually I found amazing and wouldn't like to change it at all :)
Is there somebody more knowledgable that could tell me what actually happened here? :))) I was playing then around with the white balance but it wasn't changing much. Is this possible to be avoided in the situations when I would like to stick to an original?
Aleksandra

