Shapes of the day ZT (zero time) by aleksandra_julia
40 / 365

Shapes of the day ZT (zero time)

#Portugal 20
The shapes of a new hotel room. Captured with the smallest possible source of light, so as not to wake the children at any cost, because finally each of us has 5 minutes to ourselves before we fall on the bed 😂😎
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Aleksandra

ace
@aleksandra_julia
