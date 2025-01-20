Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Shapes of the day ZT (zero time)
#Portugal 20
The shapes of a new hotel room. Captured with the smallest possible source of light, so as not to wake the children at any cost, because finally each of us has 5 minutes to ourselves before we fall on the bed 😂😎
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
1
Aleksandra
ace
@aleksandra_julia
40
photos
28
followers
45
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
20th January 2025 9:32pm
