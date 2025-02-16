Previous
A piece of the city in the remnants of snow by aleksandra_julia
67 / 365

A piece of the city in the remnants of snow

16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Aleksandra

ace
@aleksandra_julia
Dave ace
Wonderful image and lines. I love the tones.
February 16th, 2025  
