Previous
69 / 365
dendrites, axons, tree neurons
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
1
Aleksandra
ace
@aleksandra_julia
69
photos
36
followers
60
following
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th February 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
February 19th, 2025
