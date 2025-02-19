Previous
Frosty Winter Ladies by aleksandra_julia
70 / 365

Frosty Winter Ladies

Filling up the gap! This month is quite intense for me and I am glad for so many unused photos pilling up in my library, photos that I took some day in the past with the intention of utilizing them in the 365 project :)))
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Aleksandra

ace
@aleksandra_julia
Suzanne ace
This is lovely. We all have that problem of time and keeping up with postings.
February 20th, 2025  
