70 / 365
Frosty Winter Ladies
Filling up the gap! This month is quite intense for me and I am glad for so many unused photos pilling up in my library, photos that I took some day in the past with the intention of utilizing them in the 365 project :)))
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
1
1
Aleksandra
ace
@aleksandra_julia
71
photos
36
followers
60
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th December 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
Suzanne
ace
This is lovely. We all have that problem of time and keeping up with postings.
February 20th, 2025
