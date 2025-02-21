Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
To climb, or not to climb, that is a question
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
3
2
Aleksandra
ace
@aleksandra_julia
72
photos
36
followers
60
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st February 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
urban
,
berlin
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Oh definitely climb!!! Love the perspective!
February 21st, 2025
Dave
ace
Kelly took the words out of my fingers. Wonderful pov.
February 21st, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️❤️
February 21st, 2025
