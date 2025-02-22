Previous
The Two Towers by aleksandra_julia
73 / 365

The Two Towers

residential. but no hobbits :)
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Aleksandra

ace
@aleksandra_julia
20% complete

Heather (pixelchix) ace
Fantastic POV!
February 22nd, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
Amazing POV!
February 22nd, 2025  
mike ace
excellent in b&w
February 22nd, 2025  
