Selfdependance by aleksandrajonas
9 / 365

Selfdependance

Saturday cleaning showed me how stubborn and independent is my little boy. He is also an excellent observer following me all the time and drawing conculsions so fast that sometimes I feel like he is reading my mind
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Aleksandra Jonas

@aleksandrajonas
