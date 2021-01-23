Previous
Winter landscape by aleksandrajonas
23 / 365

Winter landscape

Remote school in Poland (part 2) since October 2020! 3 months already :( I feel that in his case motivation for learning is decreasing every each day. We try to assist him in school duties, even in art ;)
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Aleksandra Jonas

@aleksandrajonas
