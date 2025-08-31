Previous
Lava in the sky! by alexbahizi
Lava in the sky!

Sometimes I don't need to leave my house to see interesting things.
This was taken from my balcony
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Alex Bahizi

@alexbahizi
Photography is my hobby. It gives me an excuse to get out. Because I'm a hobbyist,I'm priviledged to be able to take an interest in...
