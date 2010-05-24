Previous
Manchester Graffiti by alfsson
1 / 365

Manchester Graffiti

Leo B Stanley (standing) designed the tee shirt and his friend Mark Kennedy made the mosaic which fills in a window panel on the side of the Affleck Palace in Manchester.
There is a lot of Mark's work on the Affleck and around the Northern Quarter.
24th May 2010

