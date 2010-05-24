Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Manchester Graffiti
Leo B Stanley (standing) designed the tee shirt and his friend Mark Kennedy made the mosaic which fills in a window panel on the side of the Affleck Palace in Manchester.
There is a lot of Mark's work on the Affleck and around the Northern Quarter.
24th May 2010
24th May 10
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
250
photos
16
followers
19
following
68% complete
View this month »
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
E5700
Taken
24th May 2010 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mark
,
graffiti
,
kennedy
,
manchester
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close