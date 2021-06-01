Previous
The Halo by alfsson
The Halo

Here is an alternative version of the Halo but with my infrared camera. It makes it look a bit more spooky.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
