The Midland Hotel, Manchester by alfsson
38 / 365

The Midland Hotel, Manchester

The marvelous Midland Hotel was finished in 1903 and was designed by Charles Trubshaw. It stands opposite what was the Central Railway Station which was linked to St Pancras Station, London.
These four Tympanum (oval decorations above a door or window) by Edward Caldwell Spruce are above windows on the St Peter's Sq. side.
The hotel was favoured by Adolf Hitler who might have used it for his Northern HQ. (The Southern HQ would have been Senate House, University of London).
In 1804 Charles Rolls met Henry Royce here and formed their company..
