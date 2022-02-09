Previous
Snow drops by the water's edge by alfsson
40 / 365

Snow drops by the water's edge

The council planted these years ago and they are on the "Snow Drop Walk" in Astley Park Chorley. The River Chor runs through the park, a stream about four to five feet wide.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
10% complete

View this month

Photo Details

