The Foundry Man by alfsson
The Foundry Man

A life size sculpture (in bronze) of a man pouring metal into a mold. It marks the site of the Leyland Bus Factory, now sadly a shopping outlet.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
