Camellia by alfsson
46 / 365

Camellia

Our neighbour's bush is always at least one month ahead if ours.
Things to look forward to.
It's still raining!
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
12% complete

