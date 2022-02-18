Previous
Bougainvillea by alfsson
49 / 365

Bougainvillea

Our poor Bougainvillea is very confused.
It should produce flowers in the summer but last year it only made green leaves. Now in February, and in an unheated conservatory, it is blooming!
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
13% complete

Photo Details

