Garden Ornament by alfsson
53 / 365

Garden Ornament

This face of an African woman is made of cast resin and concrete. It stands on a square base that is buried in the ground.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Paul Alfsson

Fisher Family
What an interesting garden ornament!

Ian
February 22nd, 2022  
