53 / 365
Garden Ornament
This face of an African woman is made of cast resin and concrete. It stands on a square base that is buried in the ground.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
0
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Tags
garden
,
ornamental
,
sculpture
Fisher Family
What an interesting garden ornament!
Ian
February 22nd, 2022
