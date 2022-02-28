Previous
Crocuses by alfsson
59 / 365

Crocuses

Back to the rain today. I found these at lunch time in the church yard. No, that's not from the spray bottle, it is genuine rain.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
16% complete

