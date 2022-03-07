Previous
Infra red by alfsson
Infra red

Liverpool Cathedral taken with a Nikon D70 converted to infra red
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
