68 / 365
The Old Push Bike
Infra red rendition of this "sculpture". I'm pretty certain it does not work because there is no rear chain cog. It was in a garden that was thrown open to the public for one day
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
0
0
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
68
photos
8
followers
15
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
7th January 2005 4:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
metal
,
bicycles
,
sculptures
,
machines
,
infra
