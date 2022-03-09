Previous
The Old Push Bike by alfsson
The Old Push Bike

Infra red rendition of this "sculpture". I'm pretty certain it does not work because there is no rear chain cog. It was in a garden that was thrown open to the public for one day
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
