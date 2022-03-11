Previous
C W Berry Carthorse by alfsson
70 / 365

C W Berry Carthorse

Another of Leyland's street attractions on the Penwortham bypass. The horse is a full size shire horse made of red steel - the sort that looks rusty but is intentionally this colour.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Fisher Family
The infra red makes this a fascinating shot!

Ian
March 11th, 2022  
