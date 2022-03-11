Sign up
C W Berry Carthorse
Another of Leyland's street attractions on the Penwortham bypass. The horse is a full size shire horse made of red steel - the sort that looks rusty but is intentionally this colour.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
7th June 2018 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
The infra red makes this a fascinating shot!
Ian
March 11th, 2022
Ian