75 / 365
Painting with Light
Using a fibre optic wand to create a unique light sculpture. One person walks about and whirls the optic wand. A twenty second exposure at ISO 100 and f 5.6.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Photo Details
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th March 2022 9:14pm
Tags
light
special
effects
painting
with
low
