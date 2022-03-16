Previous
Painting with Light by alfsson
Painting with Light

Using a fibre optic wand to create a unique light sculpture. One person walks about and whirls the optic wand. A twenty second exposure at ISO 100 and f 5.6.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
