The Leyland Society of Model Engineers

What better way to celebrate the first day of BST can there be than a visit to Worden Park, Leyland and a ride on the Model Railway?

Trains run every Sunday afternoon and rides are free (but they do appreciate a small donation to cover the cost of fuel).

There are two separate layouts; a raised 3.5in.gauge track and ground level combined 5 and 7.25in. gauge tracks.

It's almost a magic as the old GWR was when it had dual tracks, 4 ft. 8in. and 7 ft. gauge.