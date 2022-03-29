Previous
Lizard by the sea. by alfsson
88 / 365

Lizard by the sea.

On the "zig-zag" path connecting the cliff top to the shore Bournemouth Council have added some small sculptures to the railings (fish, crabs, etc).
They make a very welcome addition to the millions of padlocks left to rust on the fences.
